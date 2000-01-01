2020: The Year Of Little Griefs & How To Process Them

Christmas. It’s often talked about as the most wonderful time of the year. But at the end of an unspeakable year, it feels like we are all crawling to the finish line that is Christmas in 2020.

And for a lot of us, it’s filled with a feeling of grief. Grief for a year we didn’t have. Grief for family we can’t see. And grief for those we lost.

Two years ago I sat down with grief counselor Petrea King to talk about how to face Christmas when life is not as you know it. She’s counselled over 120,000 people who are living with cancer and other life-challenging illnesses, or dealing with grief, loss, trauma and tragedy through her foundation, Quest For Life.

And because this year has really been life as we don’t know it, I thought it was time to talk to Petrea again. About grief. And about lowering the bar this Christmas. Because it’s okay not to be okay.

Here’s Petrea.

