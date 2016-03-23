"The dominant partner in any relationship will always sleep on the side of the bed closest to the door."

So says Peter FitzSimons. It's one of his little theories of life, of which he has many. The author, columnist and former Australian rugby player has written 27 books, holds the record for the longest radio interview ever, and is the Chair of the Australian Republican movement.

Peter FitzSimons rips the bandana off while talking to Mia Freedman. They cover love, writing, religion, philosophy, his 24 year marriage to Today show host Lisa Wilkinson, leaning out, and why Australia will be a republic in the next five years.

