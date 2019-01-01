News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

Parenting, Polyamory & Surviving A Refugee Camp

no filter

11 hours ago · 36 minutes

Back
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Pauline Nguyen has lived a very big life. 

When she was 3 years old her family left Vietnam by boat. They spent six days on the South China Sea and arrived at a Thai Refugee camp where they lived for a year, before settling in Australia. 

Once in Australia, however, things weren’t easy for the Nguyen kids, and Pauline fled home when she was a teenager. 

These days, Pauline is an award winning author, spiritual entrepreneur and co-founder of Sydney's Red Lantern restaurant.

And in this episode of No Filter, she talks to Mia Freedman about everything from being in a polyamorous relationship to running away from home at 17 to breaking the cycle of abuse with her own children...

THE END BITS

You can visit Pauline's website here - https://www.paulinenguyen.com.au/.

Check out Pauline's book here - booktopia.kh4ffx.net/xBZaO. 

GET IN TOUCH:

Feedback? We’re listening! Call the pod phone on 02 8999 9386 or email us at podcast@mamamia.com.au

Need more lols, info and inspo in your ears? Find more Mamamia podcasts here... https://www.mamamia.com.au/podcasts/

Check out our No Filter YouTube channel here... https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCvoiVNEFfHiJl8nC4NepRNw?view_as=subscriber

CREDITS:

Host: Mia Freedman. You can find Mia on Instagram here and get her newsletter here.

With thanks to our guest: Pauline Nguyen

Producer: Melanie Tait & Leah Porges 

Executive Producer: Elissa Ratliff

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

More Episodes

Parenting, Polyamory & Surviving A Refugee Camp

36 minutes  ·  11 hours ago

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Magazine Queens: The Editors Who Influenced A Generation

56 minutes  ·  18 Oct 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

BONUS: Coping With Pregnancy Loss

25 minutes  ·  14 Oct 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Loneliness: The Silent Epidemic

56 minutes  ·  11 Oct 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

What Happened To Sophie Delezio

58 minutes  ·  04 Oct 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Cathy Oddie Made The Best Of Her Worst

31 minutes  ·  01 Oct 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Vivian McGrath Never Thought She’d Find Love Again

37 minutes  ·  29 Sep 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Courtney Ugle Isn't Letting Her Past Dictate Her Future

29 minutes  ·  27 Sep 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

RBG, Hillary & Trump

32 minutes  ·  22 Sep 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Nikki Boyer: Dying For Sex

56 minutes  ·  20 Sep 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Madeleine West Has Found Her Voice

36 minutes  ·  13 Sep 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Layne Beachley Had Three Mothers

49 minutes  ·  06 Sep 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

BONUS: William McInnes On Being The Best Single Dad Possible

52 minutes  ·  05 Sep 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Miriam Margolyes' Very Extraordinary Life

48 minutes  ·  30 Aug 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

A Wedding, A Funeral And A Beard That's Saving Lives

31 minutes  ·  23 Aug 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Dotty Charles On Outrage: Why Everyone Is Shouting And No One Is Talking

45 minutes  ·  16 Aug 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Why Everyone's In Love With Michael From Love On The Spectrum

36 minutes  ·  09 Aug 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

A Hollywood Life In Lockdown

30 minutes  ·  02 Aug 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Introducing Me After You

37 minutes  ·  29 Jul 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The One Thing Julia Gillard Wished She’d Done Differently

38 minutes  ·  26 Jul 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio