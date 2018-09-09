Part 1: Mary Pershall's Daughter Killed A Man

What do you do when you receive a phone call saying that your daughter has murdered someone?

Mary Pershall spent 28 years trying to shield her youngest daughter Anna from her demons. First, it was anorexia, then other mental health issues and later drug use including marijuana and ice.

But one act of rage in 2015 changed the course of Anna and her mother's life forever.

So how do you deal with the fact your daughter is a murderer?

CREDITS:

Host: Mia Freedman

With thanks to special guest Mary K. Pershall.

Producer: Elissa Ratliff

Next week, Mia speaks to Mary's other daughter Katie.

