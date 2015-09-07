At the age of 24, Turia Pitt was caught in a bushfire while running an Ultramarathon in Western Australia.She suffered burns to 65 % of her body, and has since had over 200 operations to get back to health.

Turia could have been defined by that fire in every sense. But she wasn’t.

She has gone on to become on of the most influential women in the country, inspiring everyone she meets. And not just because she overcame great hardship - but because she continues to do so.

At just 28 Turia is a mining engineer, an ultra marathon runner, an author and a soon-to-be Iron woman.

Her story is on of inspiration, no nonsense and humility.



Thanks for listening to the No Filter Podcast series.

Subscribe in itunes for more episodes.

No Filter is hosted by Mia Freedman and produced by Elissa Ratliff and Monique Bowley.

You can find out more about this Podcast on the Mamamia Podcast Networks facebook page, or on my Facebook page Mia Freedman online.

You can contact the show via twitter, @mamamiapodcasts, or by emailing podcast@mamamia.com.au