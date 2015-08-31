Richard Glover is a man with an unusual and painful childhood.

The author of twelve books, his hilarious weekly columns have been published in the Sydney Morning Herald for over twenty years. He also presents the top-rating Drive show on ABC radio in Sydney.

But behind that, he reveals he reveals a life of dealing with uninterested parents, the darkness of being groomed by pedophiles and the light he found with his wife, Debra Oswald, and two children, Dan and Joe.

It's a tale of the resilience of humans and the imperfect art of parenting.



