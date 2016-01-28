She's a cook, an award winning author, and of course a domestic goddess. But behind the scenes of her TV shows, Nigella Lawson is a woman who carries around salt and mustard in her handbag. And has an array of condiments on her bedside table.

In this special live episode of No Filter, Nigella sits down with Mia and the Mamamia office to talk food, diets and her new cook book, Simply Nigella.

Show Notes:

Your host is Mia Freedman.

With thanks to special guest Nigella Lawson.

This podcast was produced by Elissa Ratliff

CONTACT US

Tell us something via email podcast@mamamia.com.au

tweet us @mamamiapodcasts

or join the conversation on facebook



This show is part of the Mamamia Women’s Network