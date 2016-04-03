Natasha Stott Despoja famously walked into parliament, at age 26, wearing Doc Martens. It set the tone for a political career that would shake things up.

The former Leader of the Australian Democrats Party and mother ot two was once asked if she could breastfeed on a schedule. Now as the Ambassador for Women and Girls, she joins Mia Freedman to talk about her life in politics, her children and why we never question men about their work/life balance and "having it all".

Your host is Mia Freedman.

With thanks to special guest Natasha Stott Despoja, find out more about OurWatch here

This podcast was produced by Elissa Ratliff

