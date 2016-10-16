Nas Campanella is a Newsreader Who Can't See

If you've ever listened to Triple J news, you'd be familiar with the smooth-talking tones of newsreader Nas Campanella. What you might not know, though, is that she's completely blind. A national newsreader who can't read the news, and doesn't use braille. So how does she do her job? How does she text, date, cook, and buy clothes? And why, at 29, do people still treat her like a child? For a woman who heard "how the hell can you be a journalist?" many times over, the stories of her life and the lengths she's gone to for her dream job are extraordinary.

Show Notes