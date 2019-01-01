Narelda Jacobs' Big Life Has So Many Plot Twists

Narelda Jacobs grew up in a big, rambunctious family. Her mother, an Irish trailblazer, came out to Australia and married Narelda's dad, a member of the Stolen Generation who went on to become a religious minister.

Narelda Jacobs is a proud Whadjuk Nyoongar woman and there’s so much to her story: a strictly religious upbringing, four older sisters, teen pregnancy, a shotgun marriage, a divorce…..there are many plot twists in her life and she recounts them with such warmth, wisdom and humour.

Over the next twenty five years, she built a career as a respected journalist in Western Australia, and last year answered the call from Studio Ten, moving her life and love to Sydney and a national platform where she's found herself increasingly becoming a spokesperson for Aboriginal people.

Hear the extraordinary story of Narelda Jacobs, proud Whadjuk Nyoongar woman, who's got some welcome advice on how white Australians can be better allies.





