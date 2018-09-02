Moana Hope Insists She’s Not A Hero

Moana Hope is the breakthrough superstar of the AFL women’s competition, kicking goals first for Collingwood and now North Melbourne.

But funnily enough, sport is probably the least interesting about Moana. She’s one of 14 kids and quit school at the age of 10 to take care of her dying father. At 26 she became the sole carer for her disabled sister Lavinia. She also runs her own company and wants to have a big family with her girlfriend Isabella Carlstrom.

So how does she manage it all? In this candid conversation, Moana Hope opens up to Mia about everything….

