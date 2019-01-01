Miriam Margolyes' Very Extraordinary Life

Miriam Margolyes is an actress, comedian, documentary maker and all-round incredible woman.

If you don’t know Miriam’s name, you’ll definitely know her face.

She played Professor Sprout in Harry Potter, starred alongside Leonardo Di ro in Romeo + Juliet, and was the voice of Fly in Babe.

She's also made many documentaries, including her latest one for the ABC, Miriam Margolyes Almost Australian.

In this conversation, Miriam talks about coming out as gay to her Jewish parents in the 1960's, why her and her partner live in different countries and body image. She also manages to sneak in a nice little plug to her Southern Highlands Airbnb.

Miriam Margolyes Almost Australian is currently available to watch on ABC iview - https://iview.abc.net.au/show/miriam-margolyes-almost-australian.

CREDITS:

Host: Mia Freedman . You can find Mia on Instagram here and get her newsletter here.

With thanks to our guest: Miriam Margolyes.

