News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

Why Everyone's In Love With Michael From Love On The Spectrum

no filter

11 hours ago · 36 minutes

Back
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Australians, and now the world, have fallen in love with a man named Michael. 

And if you don’t know why, you’re about to.

At the end of 2019, the ABC released a four-part documentary series called Love on the Spectrum, which told the stories of young adults on the autism spectrum who were dating, in relationships and falling in love for the first time.

One of those young adults on the series is a man named Michael.

At 26, Michael’s dream in life is to become a husband, and he’s so determined to reach this goal he has a pair of love ducks that sit on his bedside table at his home in Wollongong where he lives with his family. 

In this conversation, Michael and his mum Vanessa talk about everything from love in lockdown to why finding a partner is so important to him. 

Watch Michael in action on Love on the Spectrum here. 

GET IN TOUCH:

Feedback? We’re listening! Call the pod phone on 02 8999 9386 or email us at podcast@mamamia.com.au

Need more lols, info and inspo in your ears? Find more Mamamia podcasts here... https://www.mamamia.com.au/podcasts/

CREDITS:

Host: Mia Freedman . You can find Mia on Instagram here and get her newsletter here. 

With thanks to our guests: Michael and his mum Vanessa. You can watch Love On The Spectrum on Netflix now. 

Producer: Leah Porges

Executive Producer: Elissa Ratliff and Melanie Tait 

More Episodes

Why Everyone's In Love With Michael From Love On The Spectrum

36 minutes  ·  11 hours ago

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

A Hollywood Life In Lockdown

30 minutes  ·  02 Aug 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Introducing Me After You

37 minutes  ·  29 Jul 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The One Thing Julia Gillard Wished She’d Done Differently

38 minutes  ·  26 Jul 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

At 30, Sophie Cachia Turned Her 'Perfect' Life Upside Down

34 minutes  ·  19 Jul 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Pop Up: How Flex Mami Made Herself Into A Brand

36 minutes  ·  15 Jul 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Rebekah Robertson: The Trailblazing Mother Of A Trans Child

43 minutes  ·  12 Jul 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Teresa Palmer's Very Un-Hollywood Life

49 minutes  ·  05 Jul 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Bikram: Yogi. Guru. Predator.

44 minutes  ·  28 Jun 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Narelda Jacobs' Big Life Has So Many Plot Twists

49 minutes  ·  21 Jun 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

When Elizabeth Gilbert Fell In Love With Her Best Friend, Rayya

63 minutes  ·  14 Jun 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

A Note About This Week’s Show

1 minutes  ·  07 Jun 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

6 parents, 4 kids, 3 states: Andrew Solomon's Beautiful Modern Family

52 minutes  ·  31 May 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Very Real Life Of Sex Worker And Author Rita Therese

52 minutes  ·  24 May 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

It Was Invisible...

28 minutes  ·  20 May 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Glennon Doyle's Life Was Totally Upended In A Single Evening

67 minutes  ·  17 May 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

When Andrew Met Anne: A Son's Story

42 minutes  ·  13 May 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

When Anne Met Andrew: A Mother's Story

41 minutes  ·  09 May 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

How Are You Doing? A Check In With Dr Norman Swan

27 minutes  ·  06 May 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Malcolm Turnbull's New Life

38 minutes  ·  03 May 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio