Meshel Laurie is Not Your Average Buddhist

You’re a successful comedian who is married to a man who doesn't want children. Suddenly, the ticking of your biological clock is the only sound you can hear. The story of what happened when you forced him into IVF is one that will shape both your lives. This is Meshel Laurie’s story. The radio host, author, feminist, podcaster, social justice warrior, mother, ex-wife, Tinder survivor and Buddhist is one of the most dynamic, fierce, sensitive, introspective, caring, determined women Mia Freedman knows. And in this interview she gets very, very honest.
Show Notes
Your host is Mia Freedman.
With thanks to special guest Meshel Laurie
This podcast was produced by Elissa Ratliff and Luca Lavigne
CONTACT US
Suggest a guest via: podcast@mamamia.com.au
tweet us @mamamiapodcasts
or join the conversation on facebook
This show is part of the Mamamia Women’s Network
If you want to buy the book mentioned on No Filter, go to apple.co/mamamia, where you will find every book we talk about on any of our shows in one place.