Melinda Hildebrandt Is Parenting By The Seat Of Her Pants

For the past six years, Melinda Hildebrandt has been parenting by the seat of her pants.

Melinda had always dreamed of becoming a mother and that dream came true in 2012, when she gave birth to her daughter Amelia.

When Amelia was two, she was diagnosed with severe deafness and autism. To help her cope with her experience of mothering a little girl who was very different to the one she’d imagined having, Melinda started blogging. And last year she released a book - Amelia and Me - on deafness, autism, and parenting by the seat of her pants.

CREDITS:

Host: Mia Freedman

With thanks to special guest Melinda Hildebrandt.

Buy Melinda's book at apple.co/mamamia

Producer: Elissa Ratliff

No filter is presented to you by Clinique, Allergy Tested. 100% Fragrance Free.

GET IN TOUCH:

Call the PodPhone on 02 8999 9386.

Head to https://www.mamamia.com.au/subscribe/ to this and all our pods delivered straight to your inbox.

Email the show at podcast@mamamia.com.au

Download the Mamamia Podcast App here.

Find any book mentioned at apple.co/mamamia

This show is part of the Mamamia Women’s Network.