Mary Coustas

no filter

07 Feb 2016 · 51 minutes

She is one of Australia's funniest women. But behind the big hair of her famous character, Effie, it's Mary Coustas' unfaultering desire to become a mother that has provided her life's biggest challenges. 

Through 23 IVF attempts, Mary suffered unimaginable losses, faced unenviable decisions and ultimately, found the joy that she'd been looking for all along. Here, she shares with Mia what got her through that experience, and what she wishes she'd known back at the very beginning. 

 

Show Notes:

Your host is Mia Freedman.

With thanks to special guest Mary Coustas. Find out more about her show, Effie, The Virgin Bride here

This podcast was produced by Elissa Ratliff

CONTACT US

Tell us something via email podcast@mamamia.com.au

tweet us @mamamiapodcasts

or join the conversation on facebook


This show is part of the Mamamia Women’s Network

Effie the Virgin Bride Tour dates:

Feb 04, 2016

Comedy Theatre, Melbourne - Preview Show (8pm) All Ages

Feb 05, 2016

Comedy Theatre, Melbourne - (7pm) All Ages

Feb 05, 2016

Comedy Theatre, Melbourne - (9.30pm) All Ages

Feb 06, 2016

Comedy Theatre, Melbourne - (7pm) All Ages

Feb 06, 2016

Comedy Theatre, Melbourne - (9.30pm) All Ages

Feb 07, 2016

Comedy Theatre, Melbourne - (5pm) All Ages

Feb 12, 2016

Comedy Theatre, Melbourne - (7pm) All Ages

Feb 13, 2016

Comedy Theatre, Melbourne - (7pm) All Ages

Feb 13, 2016

Comedy Theatre, Melbourne - (9.30pm) All Ages

Feb 14, 2016

Comedy Theatre, Melbourne - (5pm) All Ages

Feb 26, 2016

Astor Theatre, Perth - (7pm) 18+*

Feb 27, 2016

Astor Theatre, Perth - (7pm) 18+*

Mar 04, 2016

The Tivoli, Brisbane - (7pm) All Ages*

Mar 05, 2016

The Tivoli, Brisbane - (7pm) All Ages*

Mar 18, 2016

Enmore Theatre, Sydney - (7pm) All Ages

Mar 19, 2016

Enmore Theatre, Sydney - (7pm) All Ages

Mar 20, 2016

Enmore Theatre, Sydney - (5pm) All Ages

