The Day Marlee Silva Saw Herself Differently

Marlee Silva is 23 years old. She grew up in suburban Australia with her sister and her parents, not realising that some people perceived her family as different.

All that changed one day when she was 12 years old and it marked a turning point in Marlee’s life as a proud Kamilaroi, Dunghutti woman.

Marlee is the host of our new podcast Tiddas 4 Tiddas, where every week she will be speaking to some of the brightest and most interesting Indigenous women in Australia, but today we wanted Marlee to share her story. Because it’s a great one...

CREDITS:

Host: Mia Freedman

With thanks to special guest Marlee Silva.

Producer: Elissa Ratliff

