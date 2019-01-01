Malcolm Turnbull's New Life

Everyone in Australia has an opinion about Malcolm Turnbull's time as Prime Minister - including and most especially the enemies who brought him down.

So, what happens when the dust has settled after being ousted in a political coup? Twice. What do you do with the rest of your life?

Malcolm Turnbull has written a book called A Bigger Picture that tells the story of his life. It's a big book about a big life, and on today's show, Malcolm talks about his marriage, being a father and why he refused to go to therapy after losing his job.

In this No Filter you'll meet a Malcolm Turnbull you didn't see in a political press conference. You'll meet a man who's getting on with his life now.

A Bigger Picture by Malcolm Turnbull

CREDITS:

Host: Mia Freedman . You can find Mia on Instagram here and get her free weekly column here.

Guest: Malcolm Turnbull

Producer: Luca Lavigne

Technical Producer: Ian Camilleri

Executive Producer: Melanie Tait