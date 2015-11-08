Magda Szubanski is an Australian icon.

She has written and created some of Australia's best comedy shows and characters.

Mia Freedman chats to Magda about her first book Reckoning. A memoir that deals with the raw emotion of her life, intertwined with her father's experience as a German resistance fighter in World War Two. They also talk about what it was like making the decision to tell the world she was gay and her very public time as the face of Jenny Craig.

