A warning. This episode contains explicit content.

The first time I saw Madison Missina, it was while she was having sex. An award winning pornstar, escort, sex worker, business owner and relationship therapist, she has a famous clitoris.



She’s smart, she wants to educate adult and teens alike, and what she says will change the way you think about sex workers.



This week on No Filter, I talk to Madison about the sex industry. What really goes on behind the scenes in porn, including sexual harassment on set, the upkeep required for a sex worker, why no one has pubic hair anymore, and how her very first client told her something she's never forgotten.

With thanks to Madison Missina.