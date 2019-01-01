News
No Filter

Mamamia Podcasts

Lisa Wilkinson’s Life Wasn’t Meant To Be Like This: Part Two

Across two episodes of No Filter, you’re going to hear the story of Lisa Wilkinson. But it’s Lisa Wilkinson like you’ve never heard her before. Because Lisa has lived lots of different lives in her 61 years. And on this episode of No Filter, she discusses them all. 

From what actually happened when she left the Today Show, to a fiery phone call with Kerry Packer, her off air relationship with Karl Stefanovic and her heartbreaking experience with sexual assault as a young girl. 

It Wasn’t Meant to Be Like This by Lisa Wilkinson is published by HarperCollins and is available for pre-order now from Booktopia.’ https://fave.co/3BQgaTp 

With thanks to Lisa Wilkinson

    Host: Mia Freedman.

    Executive Producer: Elissa Ratliff

    Assistant Producer: Lucy Neville 

    Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present, and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.

