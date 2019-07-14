Three Women, The Best Book Of The Year

When Lisa Taddeo set out to write a book about female desire she had no idea she would spend eight years inserting herself into three very different women’s lives. Tracing their history, capturing their stories and being a fly on the wall when it came to their sex lives.

Lisa is an American writer and journalist. She’s a wife, a mother and her new book Three Women is one of the most anticipated reads of 2019.

Elizabeth Gilbert has compared it to Truman Capote’s ‘In Cold Blood’.

Gwyneth Paltrow is obsessed.

And Reese Witherspoon is doing it for her book club.

This book is incredible, and Lisa joins Mia now to talk about it.

Click here to subscribe to No Filter.

CREDITS:

Host: Mia Freedman

With thanks to special guest Lisa Taddeo, find her book Three Women here.

Producer: Elissa Ratliff

GET IN TOUCH:

Call the PodPhone on 02 8999 9386.

Email the show at podcast@mamamia.com.au

Find any book mentioned at apple.co/mamamia

No Filter is a podcast by Mamamia. Find more shows here.