Retired At 27; Libby Trickett's Story

no filter

13 Oct 2019 · 68 minutes

You might have imagined this chat would be all about Libby Trickett's golden swimming career, but there's much more to Libby's story than swimming. 

When she retired for the second time, Libby found herself like a fish out of water... literally. Coming from a world where your whole life is set out in a schedule made by someone else, to now having to find her passion on her own.

After struggling with post-natal depression with her first daughter, Libby is now pregnant with her third child. She's also now an author. 

Libby sits down with Mia to share her story...

Click here to subscribe to No Filter.

CREDITS:

Host: Mia Freedman 

With thanks to special guest Libby Trickett
You can purchase Libby's new book here; https://www.allenandunwin.com/browse/books/other-books/Beneath-the-Surface-Libby-Trickett-9781760632823

Producers: Rachael Hart & Hannah Bowman

GET IN TOUCH:

Call the PodPhone on 02 8999 9386.

Email the show at podcast@mamamia.com.au

Find any book mentioned at apple.co/mamamia

No Filter is a podcast by Mamamia. Find more shows here.

