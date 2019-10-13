Retired At 27; Libby Trickett's Story

You might have imagined this chat would be all about Libby Trickett's golden swimming career, but there's much more to Libby's story than swimming.

When she retired for the second time, Libby found herself like a fish out of water... literally. Coming from a world where your whole life is set out in a schedule made by someone else, to now having to find her passion on her own.

After struggling with post-natal depression with her first daughter, Libby is now pregnant with her third child. She's also now an author.



Libby sits down with Mia to share her story...

You can purchase Libby's new book here; https://www.allenandunwin.com/browse/books/other-books/Beneath-the-Surface-Libby-Trickett-9781760632823

