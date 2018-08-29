News
Best Of: When Leigh Sales' World Turned Upside Down

no filter

a day ago · 73 minutes

Welcome to our summer series where we play you some of our favourite episodes that you might have missed or might want to revisit.

The day your life turns upside down usually starts like any other. It’s ordinary, it’s normal. And then, life smacks you in the head and everything changes in an instant.

Leigh Sales has spent many years interviewing people whose lives have changed suddenly and tragically and, she's had a few of those days herself. In her new book, An Ordinary Day, she speaks candidly with people who’ve faced the unimaginable. 

So what happens when everything that could go wrong, does go wrong? And how have these conversations shaped the way she deals with her own personal tragedies?

The regular season of No Filter returns Jan 20th 2020

Click here to subscribe to No Filter.

CREDITS:

Host: Mia Freedman 

With thanks to special guest Leigh Sales.

Buy her book Any Ordinary Day, here

Producer: Elissa Ratliff

GET IN TOUCH:

Pod Phone: 02 8999 9386.

Email: podcast@mamamia.com.au

Download the Mamamia Podcast App here.

More Episodes

Best Of: When Leigh Sales' World Turned Upside Down

73 minutes  ·  a day ago

Best Of: The Story Of Marian Keyes

64 minutes  ·  5 days ago

Best Of: How To Spot A Digital Addiction In Your Family

64 minutes  ·  02 Jan 2020

Best Of: How Emotional Labour Makes Women Feel Exhausted

43 minutes  ·  29 Dec 2019

Actress Elsa Pataky Is Officially Sexier Than Her Husband Chris Hemsworth

43 minutes  ·  22 Dec 2019

The Lindt Cafe Siege: Louisa Hope's Survival Story

55 minutes  ·  15 Dec 2019

When Your Carer Is Your Abuser: Nicole Lee's Incredible Story

56 minutes  ·  08 Dec 2019

Why Strangers Are Asking Kids For Photos Of Their Feet

48 minutes  ·  05 Dec 2019

Cate and Bronte Campbell: From Golden Girl To Disappointment

63 minutes  ·  01 Dec 2019

The Day Marguerite Edwards Didn't Pick Up Her Kids From School

70 minutes  ·  24 Nov 2019

At 32, Bridie O'Donnell Decided To Become An Elite Athlete

54 minutes  ·  17 Nov 2019

There's A Lot You Don't Know About Trinny Woodall

47 minutes  ·  10 Nov 2019

Melanie Dimmitt Didn’t Expect Motherhood To Be Like This.

52 minutes  ·  03 Nov 2019

Angie Kent Is Finally In Love

39 minutes  ·  27 Oct 2019

Stephanie Wood Fell In Love With A Fake

51 minutes  ·  20 Oct 2019

Retired At 27; Libby Trickett's Story

68 minutes  ·  13 Oct 2019

What Happened To William Tyrell?

51 minutes  ·  06 Oct 2019

Rachel Griffiths Is Reclaiming ‘Like A Girl’

54 minutes  ·  01 Oct 2019

Dannii Minogue Works Hard

57 minutes  ·  29 Sep 2019

Survivor, Motherhood And Death Threats; Pia Miranda Has Had A Big Year

47 minutes  ·  24 Sep 2019

