When Leigh Sales' World Turned Upside Down

The day your life turns upside down usually starts like any other. It’s ordinary, it’s normal. And then, life smacks you in the head and everything changes in an instant.

Leigh Sales has spent many years interviewing people whose lives have changed suddenly and tragically and, she's had a few of those days herself. In her new book, An Ordinary Day, she speaks candidly with people who’ve faced the unimaginable.

So what happens when everything that could go wrong, does go wrong? And how have these conversations shaped the way she deals with her own personal tragedies?

Click here to subscribe to No Filter.

CREDITS:

Host: Mia Freedman

With thanks to special guest Leigh Sales.

Buy her book Any Ordinary Day, here. Or at apple.co/mamamia.

Producer: Elissa Ratliff

GET IN TOUCH:

Call the PodPhone on 02 8999 9386.

Head to https://www.mamamia.com.au/subscribe/ to this and all our pods delivered straight to your inbox.

Email the show at podcast@mamamia.com.au

Download the Mamamia Podcast App here.

Find any book mentioned at apple.co/mamamia