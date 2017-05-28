Leigh Sales and Mia Freedman: Work, Strife, Balance and Friendship.

This episode is a bit different. Instead of asking the inappropriate questions, Mia Freedman is answering them. Yep, she's in the hot seat. Sitting across from one of the world’s most formidable interviewers and journalists, Leigh Sales, talking about her new book Work Strife Balance. And, it's pretty epic. This was recorded in front of 300 people, and unlike most of her interviews, you’ll see a very different side of Leigh - she’s hilarious, warm, loves a laugh, sometimes gets teary and is a true woman’s woman. Listening to this interview you’ll get the sense of what it’s like to be friends with her. You'll also hear some of Mia's tips from Work Strife Balance.

