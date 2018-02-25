Laura Brown Is The Funniest Woman In Fashion

16 years ago, Australian journalist Laura Brown packed up her surburban life and moved to New York. Today, she is a media superstar and powerhouse as the Editor-In-Chief of InStyle Magazine where she is revolutionising the fashion and magazine industries with her very Australian humour and her ability to get her celebrity friends to do anything she asks. So how did a girl from Camden land one of the most kickarse jobs in the world?

