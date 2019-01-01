News
Pop Up: How Flex Mami Made Herself Into A Brand

no filter

14 hours ago · 36 minutes

We're dropping into your feed to share an awesome episode of Lady Startup Stories with you.

Flex Mami is a 26 year old slashie: she’s a DJ, TV presenter, podcast host, author and the owner of Flex Factory which makes products.

She’s part of a new generation of businesswomen who have built their brand and business on Instagram and in this interview Flex and Mia Freedman discuss personal branding, content creation and product development in the age of the influencer.

CREDITS:

Host: Mia Freedman, co-founder of Mamamia and founder of Lady Startup

Guests: Flex Mami 

Producers: Leah Porges and Samantha McDonald

