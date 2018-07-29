Kerry Tucker Loved Being In Prison

How do you prepare for prison? How do you tell your young daughters that you aren’t going to see them for a very long time?Kerry Tucker was jailed in 2004 for one of the biggest white-collar crimes committed by a female in Victoria at the time. She’d been stealing money from her employers. She owned up to it, went through the process and spent 4.5 years behind bars in a maximum security prison away from her two daughters. Surprisingly for Kerry, jail was the making of her and she’s written a book all about it...

Click here to subscribe to No Filter.

CREDITS:

Host: Mia Freedman

With thanks to special guest Kerry Tucker.

Buy her book The Prisoner at apple.co/mamamia

Producer: Elissa Ratliff

GET IN TOUCH:

Call the PodPhone on 02 8999 9386.

Head to https://www.mamamia.com.au/subscribe/ to this and all our pods delivered straight to your inbox.

Email the show at podcast@mamamia.com.au

Download the Mamamia Podcast App here.

Find any book mentioned at apple.co/mamamia

This show is part of the Mamamia Women’s Network.