Kathy Kelly Won't Let Loss Define Her

On the 7th of July, 2012, Kathy Kelly's family changed forever. The mother of three was at home with her husband Ralph when they received a phone call to tell them their 18-year-old son Thomas had been assaulted in Sydney’s Kings Cross just after 10pm. He was the victim of what came to be known as a 'cowards' punch', a random king-hit. Thomas never regained consciousness and two days later, he was dead. The Kelly family tried to make the best out of the horrific hand they had been dealt. But then, last year, the Kellys' youngest son Stuart took his own life. How do you go on after such unimaginable tragedy? And how do you find the courage to try to make a desperate situation better?

If you or a loved one is struggling with mental health, we urge you to contact Lifeline on 13 11 14

