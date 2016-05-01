Julia Morris Wants A Gold Logie

The much loved comedian and actor may have clocked a long career on stage and screen, a book, a battle with breast cancer and botox, but there's still something on the wish list.

Julia Morris lays it all out in this hilarious interview with Mia Freedman, spanning topics from miscarriage to magazines, the papparazzi and how to best mask your menopausal rage.

