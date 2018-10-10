John Wood Blew Up His Life To Change The World

Click here to donate to Room To Read.

John Wood was sitting at his desk in Beijing when he decided to blow up his life. He was 35, in a relationship - and working for Microsoft. It was the 90s. John was earning lots of money and working as an executive. But after returning from a holiday trek in the Himalayas John knew that he couldn’t go on living the life he’d so carefully made for himself. So he quit his job, left his relationship. And started again.

He founded Room To Read. A charity educating thousands of girls in the developing world. This is how John did it....

CREDITS:

Host: Mia Freedman

With thanks to special guest John Wood.

Find out more about what Room To Read does here.

Producer: Elissa Ratliff

