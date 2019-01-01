You might know Jock Zonfrillo as the Scottish judge who wears a three-piece suit on Australia’s Masterchef. But what you might not know about Jock, is that his life story is quite simply, incredible. He’s an open book, and in this chat, he gets very vulnerable about his experiences with heroin addiction, homelessness, his three marriages, his deep passion for the culture and ingredients of first nations people, and so much more. This is Jock Zonfrillo and his remarkable story.

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present, and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.

