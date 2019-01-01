Marlee & Keely Silva: What January 26 Means To Us

Season 2 of Tiddas 4 Tiddas launches today, so we are popping into your feed to share the first episode!

Today is January 26th and if you've ever wondered why this day causes so much controversy, or how it can affect Indigenous Australians, this episode is a must-listen.

Kamilaroi and Dunghutti woman, Marlee Silva, is joined by her sister Keely, to discuss what the day means to them, why they have handled it differently each year and what they want to see for the day in the future.

Subscribe to Tiddas 4 Tiddas here... https://www.mamamia.com.au/podcasts/tiddas-4-tiddas/