Jana Pittman Is Not Your Usual ‘Former Athlete’

When you think of Jana Pittman, the first thing that usually comes to mind is hurdles. Right?

Hurdles, the Olympics, and maybe that memorable headline - “Drama Jana.”

But what if we told you that was by far the least interesting thing about the former two-time world champion? Because it’s the truth.

Jana is 35 now and she’s a single mum to three kids - how that happened is a fascinating story. And, because she likes a challenge, she is studying medicine and the type of doctor she wants to be has nothing to do with sport...

