“Everyone Said We Were Doomed”: Life With An Invisible Illness

Broadcaster Jacinta Parsons was 22 when she started feeling unwell. The kind of unwell that….well, lingered. Some days she couldn’t get out of bed. Other days she couldn’t eat. But one thing remained the same, every day she woke up feeling like crap. And her Doctors? They had no answers.

Since her early 20s, Jacinta has been living with an invisible illness. It’s one that affects over 75,000 Australians and isn’t talked about often. Which is why Jacinta has written a book about her experience called Unseen: The Secret World of Chronic Illness and she joins Mia now to talk about it all...

THE END BITS:

Find Jacinta's book here: https://www.booktopia.com.au/unseen-jacinta-parsons/ebook/9781922400444.html 

GET IN TOUCH:

Feedback? We’re listening! Call the pod phone on 02 8999 9386 or email us at podcast@mamamia.com.au

Need more lols, info and inspo in your ears? Find more Mamamia podcasts here... https://www.mamamia.com.au/podcasts/

Check out our No Filter YouTube channel here... https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCvoiVNEFfHiJl8nC4NepRNw?view_as=subscriber

CREDITS:

Host: Mia Freedman. You can find Mia on Instagram here and get her newsletter here.

With thanks to our guest: Jacinta Parsons https://www.instagram.com/jacintaparsons/?hl=en 

Producer: Leah Porges

Executive Producer: Elissa Ratliff

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present, and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

