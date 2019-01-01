News
It Was Invisible...

no filter

20 hours ago · 28 minutes

If you’ve never experienced an unhealthy relationship, one where passion and power and control insidiously morphs into abuse…..this episode might confuse you. But even if you’re one of the women who has never been through that kind of relationship, is not going through it now…..I bet you know someone who has. Or is.

Abusive relationships come in 50 shades. The one most commonly understood is physical abuse. It’s a very clear line when you’re physically harmed by someone who claims to love you.

The thing is: abuse in the home isn't just physical. We're learning now about emotional and financial abuse and how crippling it can be for people. 

It's something Mia experienced in her twenties and is passionate about helping other women recognise. The guest in this episode is Moo Baulch - yep, that’s her name, it’s a nickname that’s stuck - and she’s worked in the not-for-profit and Domestic Violence space for years before taking on her current role as head of customer vulnerability at the Commonwealth Bank, leading a team who deal with customers impacted by all forms of financial abuse, something that can affect partners, parents, adult children and siblings.

It’s an issue we share Moo’s passion for here about at Mamamia because we’re a purpose-driven company and our core purpose is to make the world a better place for women and girls.

Financial abuse can be one of the many ways partners and family members control, and it's something Mamamia has partnered with CBA to help women out of it. Moo describes in this special No Filter how to identify it, and importantly, how to find help. 

Check out #ItWasInvisible here

If you need help, contact CBA Domestic & Family Violence Assistance here.

CREDITS:

Host: Mia Freedman . You can find Mia on Instagram here and get her newsletter here. 

Guest: Moo Baulch, Head of Customer Vulnerability, Commonwealth Bank of Australia

Producer: Luca Lavigne

Technical Producer: Ian Camilleri  

Executive Producer: Melanie Tait 

