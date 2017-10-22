Is Mia Freedman A Bad Mum?

This is not your ordinary No Filter. Today, the tables have been turned.
Mia Freedman has been a parent for 20-years and we invited her son Luca into the studio to grill her about their unique relationship.
Mia tells Luca about the time she dropped him as a baby, what her first thoughts were when she gave birth, and how she reacted when she first found out he was watching porn.
This interview will have you laughing, crying and a little bit in awe of how a mother and son can be so open and honest with each other.
Show Notes
Your host is Mia Freedman.
With thanks to special guest Luca Lavigne
Read Luca's chapter in Work Strife Balance by going to apple.co/mamamia
This podcast was produced by Elissa Ratliff
This episode was made possible by Bad Moms 2