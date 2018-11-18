Honor Eastly Says No Feeling Is Final

Just a warning, this episode deals with issues surrounding mental health. If you need help, please reach out to Lifeline on 13 11 14

There have been four times in Honor Eastly’s life when she felt completely and utterly hopeless. So hopeless she wasn't sure whether she could keep on living.

And those times weren't fleeting. Some have lasted up to six months.

Honor has dealt with mental health issues since she was a teenager and at 25 she found herself admitted to a psychiatric hospital. An experience she decided to turn into a podcast called No Feeling Is Final...

