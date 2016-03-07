'Hey Dad!' Actress, Sarah Monahan

The Hey Dad! child star blew the whistle on her TV dad.

Robert Hughes, who played her father on the popular Australian TV show, was found guilty of repeatedly molesting her over a period of many years.

Hughes was sentenced to a maximum of 10 years and nine months jail. But now, he's appealing for a second time.

Monahan details the moment she 'snapped', facing Hughes in court, and why she's decided to never become a mother herself.



