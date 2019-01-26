He's 98 And Surprisingly, He's The Happiest Man On Earth

When you meet 98-year-old Holocaust survivor Eddie Jaku, it’s hard not to be happy.

He’s full of life, advice and stories about a world few people remember. A world few people can imagine. A world many people want to forget about. But not Eddie. Because that dark world ended up giving him the biggest gift he could have asked for; the gift of life.

On the 10th of November 1938, Eddie Jaku’s world changed forever when a group of Nazi’s knocked on his front door.

Eddie was a Jew living in Germany, and for the next 12 years he was in and out of concentration camps, including Auschwitz. He lost his mother and father and escaped and wad caught, countless times.

At 98, soon to be 99 in April, Eddie is a remarkable storyteller. And on this episode of No Filter, he tells Mia everything he remembers.

Click here to subscribe to No Filter.

CREDITS:

Host: Mia Freedman

With thanks to special guest Eddie Jaku. Find out more about his story here.

Producer: Elissa Ratliff

GET IN TOUCH:

Call the PodPhone on 02 8999 9386.

Email the show at podcast@mamamia.com.au

Find any book mentioned at apple.co/mamamia

No Filter is a podcast by Mamamia. Find more shows here.