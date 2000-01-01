Inside The Life Of A Secret Alcoholic

For the past 5 years, today's guest has kept a secret. She’d wake up and start drinking to get through the day. She’d leave work for a coffee break and buy a bottle of white wine. She’d consume roughly around 80 standard drinks, within one week.

Heidi first sought help in 2018 for her alcohol addiction but she didn’t tell anyone.

Then last year she came across a call out on social media looking for people to participate in a free six month program if they were struggling with addiction.

So she applied.

That program would go on to be filmed for SBS’s documentary series Addicted Australia. And all of a sudden, Heidi’s very private addiction became very very public.

This is her story.

THE END BITS:

You can watch Addicted Australia here - https://www.sbs.com.au/ondemand/program/addicted-australia.

GET IN TOUCH:

Feedback? We’re listening! Call the pod phone on 02 8999 9386 or email us at podcast@mamamia.com.au

Need more lols, info and inspo in your ears? Find more Mamamia podcasts here... https://www.mamamia.com.au/podcasts/

Check out our No Filter YouTube channel here... https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCvoiVNEFfHiJl8nC4NepRNw?view_as=subscriber

CREDITS:

Host: Mia Freedman. You can find Mia on Instagram here and get her newsletter here.

With thanks to our guest: Heidi

Producer: Leah Porges

Executive Producer: Elissa Ratliff

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.