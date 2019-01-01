News
The M Word: Why So Many Women Are Angry And Weepy

no filter

a day ago · 51 minutes

Back
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

If you have a vagina or live with anyone who has one, this episode is a must-listen.

Dr Ginni Mansberg joins Mia to talk about the very unexpected things that start happening to your body as early as your late thirties and can continue for up to a decade. 

Ginni is a GP in fifties who's just written a book called The M Word, which is full of things she wants everyone to know about menopause and it's little sister perimenopause.

Ginni's own story is also lean-in interesting: she's mum of six to a blended family; she has her own skincare line as a side-hustle and she's a resident doctor on TV shows including Sunrise and Embarrassing Bodies.  

Listen up and listen hard as, menopause is either going to happen, is happening or has happened, and Ginni has advice on how not just to survive but to thrive.

The M Word 

NEXT WEEK 

Susan Francis tells us a story so incredible, you'll hear it in two parts. Adoption, family, late-in life love...  with an incredible twist.  

CREDITS:

Host: Mia Freedman . You can find her on Instagram here and get her free weekly column here. 

Guest: Ginni Mansberg

Producer: Melanie Tait 

GET IN TOUCH:

Call the PodPhone on 02 8999 9386.

Email the show at podcast@mamamia.com.au

No Filter is a podcast by Mamamia, Australia's only women's media company.
You can find more shows here

 

