Georgie Dent’s Nervous Breakdown Changed Her Life For Good

When Georgie Dent was asked when her nervous breakdown began, she had to think. Really think.

Was it at 19 when she found herself diagnosed with a disease she’d never heard of?

Was it a few months later when she was diagnosed with Crohn’s disease?

Was it at 24 when by all accounts, her life was perfect - working as a lawyer at a prestigious firm in Sydney and living with her then boyfriend and now husband, Nick?

Or was it all of those things, combined?

And did it really matter?

Because it happened. At the age of 24, Georgie Dent’s life fell apart. And she found herself in a psychiatric hospital.

Georgie's written a book called Breaking Badly that details this part of her life and she joins Mia now to speak about it...

