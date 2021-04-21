News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

Introducing Extraordinary Stories Magazine Queens: Ita Buttrose, Kerry Packer & The Birth Of Cleo

No Filter

Introducing Extraordinary Stories Magazine Queens: Ita Buttrose, Kerry Packer & The Birth Of Cleo

Introducing our new show Extraordinary Stories. If you like what you hear, head to mamamia.com.au/mplus

In a chaotic Sydney share-house in the Spring of 1972, a disheveled actor was lying naked on the fraying couch of an inner-city living room. The woman who had paid Jack Thompson $400 was wondering if the actor’s left hand was really big enough to cover his modesty and get her history-making magazine past the conservative censors who’d decide if it would make it to newsagent shelves. The Editor? Ita Buttrose. The magazine? Cleo. 

On this first episode of Extraordinary Stories: Magazine Queens, Australian icon Ita Buttrose, historian Bridgette Griffin-Foley and others who lived through it take us back to the birth of a sensation: Australia’s Cleo Magazine. 

THE END BITS:

With thanks to Ita Buttrose and Bridget Griffen-Foley

Find out more about Extraordinary Stories here: https://omny.fm/shows/extraordinary-stories/playlists/extraordinary-stories 

Find out more about MPlus at www.mamamia.com.au/mplus 

 

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.