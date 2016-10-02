Everyone Needs a Friend Like Tracy Bevan

This is not an interview about breast cancer. This is an interview about an extraordinary friendship between two hilarious women. Tracy Bevan lost her best friend, Jane McGrath to breast cancer, but that’s not what defined their connection. Their relationship went to the darkest places you can imagine and then lifted them higher than they thought possible, over and over. It’s a friendship that has transcended death in the most surprising way.

Find out more about the McGrath foundation here.

