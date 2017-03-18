News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

Being chronically sick turned Sylvia Freedman into a warrior for other women.

no filter

18 Mar 2017 · 52 minutes

Back
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Syl Freedman had no idea what the hell was wrong with her. At 21, she wasn't in a good way. Decrepid immune system; in and out of hospital; and period pain so crippling she sometimes blacked out. After thinking herself to simpy be 'unlucky' her entire life, she hit a turning point: she was diagnosed with endometriosis, a silent disease affecting 1 in 10 women. Never heard of it? Neither had Syl. So she went searching for information... and discovered there wasn't a whole a lot.

Now 26, Syl, Mia's cousin, along with her mum, Mia's Aunt Lesley, have co-founded Endoactive - an organisation that gives voice to the hundreds of thousands of women with endo worldwide. Syl speaks to her cousin Mia about the intimate details of her struggles with endo - everything from sexual limitations to egg freezing - as well as the bigger issues... namely, her fight against Bauer to legalise drug treatment for Endo in Australia.

Show Notes

Your host is Mia Freedman.

With thanks to special guest Syl Freedman.

You can learn more about Syl's organisation, Endoactive, on their Facebook page.

Find any book mentioned on this podcast, or any of our other's, at apple.co/mamamia.

This podcast was produced by Luca Lavigne.

CONTACT US

Suggest a guest via: podcast@mamamia.com.au

Tweet us @mamamiapodcasts

Join the conversation on Facebook.

Leave us a message on the pod-phone - 02 8999 9386

This show is part of the Mamamia Women’s Network

Telstra brings you the magic of technology with Smart Home, a clever little app that lets you manage your home from anywhere. 

More Episodes

The Lindt Cafe Siege: Louisa Hope's Survival Story

55 minutes  ·  6 days ago

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

When Your Carer Is Your Abuser: Nicole Lee's Incredible Story

56 minutes  ·  08 Dec 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Why Strangers Are Asking Kids For Photos Of Their Feet

48 minutes  ·  05 Dec 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Cate and Bronte Campbell: From Golden Girl To Disappointment

63 minutes  ·  01 Dec 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Day Marguerite Edwards Didn't Pick Up Her Kids From School

70 minutes  ·  24 Nov 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

At 32, Bridie O'Donnell Decided To Become An Elite Athlete

54 minutes  ·  17 Nov 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

There's A Lot You Don't Know About Trinny Woodall

47 minutes  ·  10 Nov 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Melanie Dimmitt Didn’t Expect Motherhood To Be Like This.

52 minutes  ·  03 Nov 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Angie Kent Is Finally In Love

39 minutes  ·  27 Oct 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Stephanie Wood Fell In Love With A Fake

51 minutes  ·  20 Oct 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Retired At 27; Libby Trickett's Story

68 minutes  ·  13 Oct 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

What Happened To William Tyrell?

51 minutes  ·  06 Oct 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Rachel Griffiths Is Reclaiming ‘Like A Girl’

54 minutes  ·  01 Oct 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Dannii Minogue Works Hard

57 minutes  ·  29 Sep 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Survivor, Motherhood And Death Threats; Pia Miranda Has Had A Big Year

47 minutes  ·  24 Sep 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Nicole Haddow Started From Scratch At 30

30 minutes  ·  22 Sep 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

When Briony Benjamin Got Sick No One Listened

54 minutes  ·  15 Sep 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Melissa Hopkins Was Tired Of Hiding

44 minutes  ·  11 Sep 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Magazine Queen Who Lost Her Job

53 minutes  ·  08 Sep 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Surprising Reasons Teens Send Nude Selfies

36 minutes  ·  01 Sep 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio