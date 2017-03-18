Being chronically sick turned Sylvia Freedman into a warrior for other women.

Syl Freedman had no idea what the hell was wrong with her. At 21, she wasn't in a good way. Decrepid immune system; in and out of hospital; and period pain so crippling she sometimes blacked out. After thinking herself to simpy be 'unlucky' her entire life, she hit a turning point: she was diagnosed with endometriosis, a silent disease affecting 1 in 10 women. Never heard of it? Neither had Syl. So she went searching for information... and discovered there wasn't a whole a lot.

Now 26, Syl, Mia's cousin, along with her mum, Mia's Aunt Lesley, have co-founded Endoactive - an organisation that gives voice to the hundreds of thousands of women with endo worldwide. Syl speaks to her cousin Mia about the intimate details of her struggles with endo - everything from sexual limitations to egg freezing - as well as the bigger issues... namely, her fight against Bauer to legalise drug treatment for Endo in Australia.

