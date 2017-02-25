Emma Betts is 25 And Planning Her Own Funeral

How do you live when you know don’t have much time? Emma Betts is 25. She has stage four melanoma. And according to doctors, has around six months to live. In this extremely intimate No Filter, this wife, daughter, sister, crazy dog-lady, lover of pavlova, former international aid and development worker, and current writer/blogger/advocate talks to Mia about being diagnosed with cancer at 22, planning her own funeral and her hopes for her husband when she is gone. You may need tissues.

