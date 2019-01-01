News
Ellie Cole Defied Expectations

no filter

19 hours ago · 45 minutes

Ellie Cole lost her leg to cancer when she was just 3 years old and shortly after, her family received a list of things from the doctor that she wouldn't be able to do.

The list included things like rollerblading and riding a bike but Ellie had other plans. 

Ellie doesn't remember much about losing her leg and she grew up with a family who treated her like everyone else, so she set about ticking off every single item on that doctor's list.

Since then, she has gone on to win 15 Paralympic medals in the pool, spending over half her life on the Australian swim team and she joins Mia Freedman to talk about it.

More Episodes

Ellie Cole Defied Expectations

45 minutes  ·  19 hours ago

Meghan, Diana & What Happens When Strong Women Stand Up To The Royals

41 minutes  ·  4 days ago

Tim Minchin: Success, Failure, Family and Coming Home

43 minutes  ·  02 Feb 2020

Why Tory Shepherd Doesn't Want Kids

40 minutes  ·  26 Jan 2020

Marlee & Keely Silva: What January 26 Means To Us

33 minutes  ·  25 Jan 2020

Ondine Sherman Wants To Change The Way People See Animal Rights

44 minutes  ·  19 Jan 2020

Celeste Barber Accidentally Raised $51 Million

50 minutes  ·  16 Jan 2020

Best Of: Gabbie Stroud Broke Up With Teaching

68 minutes  ·  16 Jan 2020

Best Of: Angela Bishop's Life Imploded

54 minutes  ·  12 Jan 2020

Best Of: When Leigh Sales' World Turned Upside Down

73 minutes  ·  09 Jan 2020

Best Of: The Story Of Marian Keyes

64 minutes  ·  05 Jan 2020

Best Of: How To Spot A Digital Addiction In Your Family

64 minutes  ·  02 Jan 2020

Best Of: How Emotional Labour Makes Women Feel Exhausted

43 minutes  ·  29 Dec 2019

Actress Elsa Pataky Is Officially Sexier Than Her Husband Chris Hemsworth

43 minutes  ·  22 Dec 2019

The Lindt Cafe Siege: Louisa Hope's Survival Story

55 minutes  ·  15 Dec 2019

When Your Carer Is Your Abuser: Nicole Lee's Incredible Story

56 minutes  ·  08 Dec 2019

Why Strangers Are Asking Kids For Photos Of Their Feet

48 minutes  ·  05 Dec 2019

Cate and Bronte Campbell: From Golden Girl To Disappointment

63 minutes  ·  01 Dec 2019

The Day Marguerite Edwards Didn't Pick Up Her Kids From School

70 minutes  ·  24 Nov 2019

At 32, Bridie O'Donnell Decided To Become An Elite Athlete

54 minutes  ·  17 Nov 2019

