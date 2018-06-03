Elle Halliwell Faced Life And Death On The Same Weekend

In April 2016, Elle Halliwell was going about her life as fashion editor and showbiz reporter for The Sunday Telegraph.

She was fit, she ate healthily and she only drank on weekends. Everything was fine...until she got a call that would change her life.

Elle found out she had Leukemia and 48 hours later she found out she was pregnant.

So what were those 48 hours like? What happens when cancer and motherhood collide? And how do you keep living a normal life when your world is turned upside down?

CREDITS:

Host: Mia Freedman

With thanks to special guest Elle Halliwell. Buy her book here or at apple.co/mamamia

Producer: Elissa Ratliff

